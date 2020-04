Iran death toll from new coronavirus outbreak rises by 91 to 5,209- health ministry official

April 20 (Reuters) - The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Iran reached 5,209 on Monday with 91 deaths in the past twenty four hours, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV on Monday.

The total number of diagnosed cases of the new coronavirus in Iran, the Middle Eastern country hardest hit by the outbreak, has reached 83،505, he said.

(Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((babak.dehghanpisheh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.