Iran death toll from new coronavirus outbreak rises by 63 to 6,340 - health ministry official

May 5 (Reuters) - The death toll from the outbreak of new coronavirus in Iran rose by 63 in the past 24 hours to 6,340, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV on Tuesday.

The total number of diagnosed cases of the new coronavirus in Iran, one of the countries hardest hit by the outbreak in the Middle East, has reached 99,970, he said.

(Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Alex Richardson)

