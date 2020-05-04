US Markets

Iran death toll from coronavirus outbreak rises by 74 to 6,277 - health ministry official

Contributor
Babak Dehghanpisheh Reuters
Published

The death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak in Iran rose by 74 in the past twenty four hours to 6,277, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV on Monday.

May 4 (Reuters) - The death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak in Iran rose by 74 in the past twenty four hours to 6,277, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV on Monday.

The total number of diagnosed cases of new coronavirus in Iran, one of the countries hardest hit by the outbreak in the Middle East, has reached 98,647, he said.

(Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((babak.dehghanpisheh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Fed is Injecting Massive Resources into the U.S. Financial System. How will it help?

    The Fed is injecting massive resources into the U.S. financial system. How will it help? Carson Group CEO Ron Carson joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss.

    Apr 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular