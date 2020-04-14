US Markets

Iran death toll from coronavirus outbreak reaches 4,683 - health ministry spokesman

Babak Dehghanpisheh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Wana News Agency

Iran's death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak in the country has reached 4683, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV.

Ninety-eight people have died in the past 24 hours, he said.

The Islamic Republic is the Middle Eastern country hardest hit by the new coronavirus and currently has 74,877 infected people, according to Jahanpur.

