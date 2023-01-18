Iran cuts Feb 2023 crude oil prices for Asia - sources

Adds table
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Iran has set the official selling price (OSP) of its Iranian Light crude oil grade for its Asian buyers at $1.80 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average for February 2023, down $1.35 from the previous month, two industry sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
The table below shows February crude prices to Asia, as differentials to the Oman/Dubai average. All prices are in U.S. dollars.
GRADE
FEBRUARY
JANUARY
CHANGE
IRANIAN LIGHT
1.80
3.15
-1.35
IRANIAN HEAVY
-0.25
0.75
-1.00
FOROZAN
-0.25
0.7
-0.95
SOROUSH
-5.70
-4.80
-0.95
PARS
-3.85
-2.95
-0.90
(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Florence Tan; Editing by Louise Heavens)
((muyu.xu@thomsonreuters.com; +65 9829 1075;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.