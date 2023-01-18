Iran cuts Feb 2023 crude oil prices for Asia - sources

Adds table

SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Iran has set the official selling price (OSP) of its Iranian Light crude oil grade for its Asian buyers at $1.80 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average for February 2023, down $1.35 from the previous month, two industry sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The table below shows February crude prices to Asia, as differentials to the Oman/Dubai average. All prices are in U.S. dollars.

GRADE

FEBRUARY

JANUARY

CHANGE

IRANIAN LIGHT

1.80

3.15

-1.35

IRANIAN HEAVY

-0.25

0.75

-1.00

FOROZAN

-0.25

0.7

-0.95

SOROUSH

-5.70

-4.80

-0.95

PARS

-3.85

-2.95

-0.90

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Florence Tan; Editing by Louise Heavens)

