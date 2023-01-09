US Markets

Iran could be contributing to war crimes by sending drones to Russia - White House

January 09, 2023 — 11:41 am EST

Written by Katharine Jackson for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Iran could be contributing to war crimes in Ukraine by providing drones to Russia, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

"Their weapons are being used to kill civilians in Ukraine and to try to plunge cities into cold and darkness which, from our point of view, puts Iran in a place where it could potentially be contributing to widespread war crimes," Sullivan told reporters.

