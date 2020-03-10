Companies

Iran coronavirus deaths reach 291, cases at more than 8,000 - health ministry

Contributor
Dubai newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WANA NEWS AGENCY

Iran's death toll from coronavirus infections jumped on Tuesday to 291 and the total number of infections rose to more than 8,000, the health ministry said.

DUBAI, March 10 (Reuters) - Iran's death toll from coronavirus infections jumped on Tuesday to 291 and the total number of infections rose to more than 8,000, the health ministry said.

Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur announced on state television that in the last 24 hours the number of new infections was 881, bringing the total to 8,042, and that another 54 patients had died.

(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Alaa.Swilam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Oil World Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular