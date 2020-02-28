Iran coronavirus death toll rises to 34 - health ministry

DUBAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Thirty-four people have died so far in Iran because of coronavirus infections, a health ministry spokesman said on Friday.

The total number of people diagnosed with the disease is 388, he said in an announcement on state TV.

(Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Alex Richardson)

