Iran coronavirus death toll jumps 149 to 1,433 - health ministry

DUBAI, March 20 (Reuters) - Iran's death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak rose by 149 to 1,433 on Friday, a health ministry official tweeted, adding that that total number of confirmed infections had increased by 1,237 to 19,644.

Iran is one of the countries outside China most affected by the pandemic.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

