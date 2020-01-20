Iran considers dual nationals on downed Ukrainian plane to be Iranians - TV

Iran considers the passengers with dual nationality, who were on a Ukrainian plane that was shot down accidentally earlier this month, killing all on board, to be Iranian citizens, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday.
