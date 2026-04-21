The Iran Ceasefire Sent Tech Stocks Soaring. Here Are the 3 That Have the Most Room Left to Run.

Key Points

Marvell and Lumentum didn’t just bounce with the market after the Iran ceasefire. They snapped back because of their role in AI.

Viavi Solutions is an under-the-radar play, sitting at the intersection of AI infrastructure, defense, and tech that is GPS independent.

10 stocks we like better than Marvell Technology ›

When the U.S.-Iran ceasefire was announced in early April, the market reaction was fast and pretty predictable. Energy prices dropped, the S&P 500 posted its best week since November, and investors rushed back into the tech names they had abandoned.

What hasn't been clearly stated or explored is which of those names actually have structural momentum behind them and which ones just bounced because everything bounced. Those are two very different things, and right now, most coverage treats them as the same.

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Whether or not the current ceasefire holds, here are three tech stocks that, in my view, have the most room left to run because the Iran war exposed why they matter.

Marvell Technology just got validated

If the Iran conflict exposed the fragility of global artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure supply chains (and it did), then Marvell Technology's (NASDAQ: MRVL) March 31 partnership announcement with Nvidia suddenly looks less like a business deal and more like a structural declaration.

On the last day of March, Nvidia announced a $2 billion strategic investment in Marvell to deepen their NVLink Fusion partnership. Marvell will build the custom XPUs and scale-up networking that plug directly into Nvidia's rack-scale AI infrastructure, and the two companies will collaborate on silicon photonics and AI-RAN for the 5G/6G transition.

The press release quoted Jensen Huang as saying, "Token generation demand is surging, and the world is racing to build AI factories." Marvell is building the connective tissue inside those factories.

During the Iran war, chip stocks in the memory and interconnect space, exactly Marvell's territory, were among the hardest hit and then among the sharpest bouncers on ceasefire news. Marvell shares rallied roughly 20% in the week the ceasefire dropped. It seems like investors who sold it during the conflict are now buying it back. And they're doing so before the market has fully repriced what a $2 billion Nvidia endorsement and an NVLink Fusion design win actually mean for the next two years of revenue.

Lumentum Holdings: "Sold out through 2027"

Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ: LITE) makes the photonic components that connect GPU clusters inside AI data centers, the optical nervous system of modern AI infrastructure. In March, Nvidia invested $2 billion in Lumentum alongside a multibillion-dollar purchase commitment and a new U.S. fabrication facility agreement. Shortly after, Lumentum's CEO said something investors should write down: The company is completely sold out through the end of 2027, with no end in sight to demand.

The Iran conflict created genuine anxiety about Middle Eastern data center assets and regional optical supply chains. When the ceasefire came through, Lumentum bounced hard. But it bounced back toward a company that had already sold out its capacity for nearly two years.

That's an AI infrastructure story where the ceasefire removed a layer of irrational fear. Lumentum is now building a new U.S.-based fabrication facility with Nvidia's backing. That facility is being built specifically for next-generation AI data center optics.

If you're thinking about the next 24 months of AI spending, you can draw a fairly straight line from that capital expenditure to Lumentum's order book.

Viavi Solutions does something almost nobody is covering

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ: VIAV) has been sitting at an intersection that the Iran war made suddenly obvious to anyone paying attention: AI data centers need to be tested, secured, and navigated -- and they increasingly need to be GPS-independent.

Viavi is a test-and-measurement company that validates AI fabric infrastructure at hyperscale, but it's also a defense and navigation technology company. In April 2026, Viavi launched a maritime anti-jamming and -spoofing solution -- built for environments where GPS has been deliberately disrupted -- in direct partnership with Ground Control. The product is designed for what Viavi calls a "D3SOE" environment: Denied, Degraded, and Disrupted Space Operational Environments. The Iran war was a textbook D3SOE scenario.

At the MWC Barcelona 2026 technology conference, Viavi showcased over 30 demonstrations spanning AI data center scale-up validation, quantum-safe communications, 6G/AI-RAN, and assured Position, Navigation and Timing.

This is a company that has been methodically building toward exactly the moment the world just had. It does not trade at a Lumentum or Marvell multiple, because most investors haven't connected the dots yet.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lumentum, Marvell Technology, Nvidia, and Viavi Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.