Iran calls for release of citizen detained in S.Arabia during Haj

Contributor
Dubai Newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CAGLA GURDOGAN

Iran called for the immediate release of an Iranian detained in Saudi Arabia during the Haj pilgrimage, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Thursday during a call with his Omani counterpart, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

DUBAI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Iran called for the immediate release of an Iranian detained in Saudi Arabia during the Haj pilgrimage, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Thursday during a call with his Omani counterpart, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom Editing by Mark Heinrich)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More