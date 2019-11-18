US Markets

Iran breaches another nuclear deal cap, on heavy water stock -IAEA report

Francois Murphy Reuters
Iran has breached another limit of its nuclear deal with major powers by accumulating more than 130 tonnes of heavy water, a moderator used in a type of reactor Iran is developing, a report by the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Monday.

"On 16 November 2019, Iran informed the Agency that its stock of heavy water had exceeded 130 metric tonnes," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a report to member states obtained by Reuters.

"On 17 November 2019, the Agency verified that the Heavy Water Production Plant (HWPP) was in operation and that Iran's stock of heavy water was 131.5 metric tonnes."

