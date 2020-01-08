Iran Attack May Help U.S. Stocks After Failing to Cause American Casualties as Trump Says 'All Is Well'

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a sluggish but not disastrous start, as a lack of American casualties following an Iranian attack led traders to see a light at the end of the tunnel.

The focus was on Iran launching missiles at two bases in Iraq with U.S. forces, which didn’t cause any American casualties. The good news in a sense was that Iran stated that was the extent to its retaliation for the killing of top general Qassem Soleimani.

U.S. President Donald Trump added, “all is well!” in a tweet. He also said he’ll make a statement on Wednesday

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, shortly after 6 a.m. Eastern, pointed to a 17-point gain. The same contract saw heavy losses overnight.

Gold and government bonds advanced. Crude-oil futures were a touch stronger.

Also in focus was Boeing as a 3-year-old 737 airplane suffered a fatal crash shortly after takeoff in Tehran en route to Kyiv, killing all 167 passengers and nine crew members on board.

On the economics front, the ADP private-sector jobs report for December and consumer credit data in November are due for release. Overseas, Germany reported a 6.5% drop in factory orders in the 12 months ending November.

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn is due to hold a press conference, his first public appearance since fleeing Japan for Beirut.

