Iran arrests 10 agents working for Israel - Fars news agency

Adds quote, changes dateline

DUBAI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Iran has arrested 10 agents working for Israel in west Azerbaijan province, Fars news agency reported.

These people were in direct video communication with Mossad officers, it added, referring to the Israeli intelligence agency.

Iran and Israel are longtime foes. Israel accuses Iran of backing militant attacks against it, while Iran says Israel has carried out a number of killings of Iranian officials.

Israel does not confirm nor deny reports of such actions.

"They set fire to cars and homes of people affiliated with the security apparatus and received cash for taking photos which they sent to Mossad agents," said Fars, without elaborating.

(Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne, William Maclean)

((michael.georgy@tr.com; +971 52 503 5332; Reuters Messaging: michael.georgy.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.