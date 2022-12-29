Iran appoints new central bank chief

December 29, 2022 — 10:44 am EST

Written by Elwely Elwelly for Reuters ->

Adds background

DUBAI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Iran on Thursday appointed Mohammad Reza Farzin as head of the central bank, state news agency IRNA said.

Farzin has been the CEO of Bank Melli Iran since last year. He was also chairman of the board of Karafarin Bank before that, IRNA added.

During the cabinet meeting at which Farzin was appointed, Iran's president stressed the importance of controlling the value of foreign currencies, according to IRNA.

Iran's rial has fallen to record lows, losing around a quarter of its value against the dollar since a wave of protests against the country's clerical leadership began in mid-September, fuelling inflation of around 50%.

(Reporting by Elwely Elwelly; Editing by Alison Williams and John Stonestreet)

((Elwely.Elwelly@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.