Iran allocates $150,000 for families of each victim of Ukraine plane crash - IRNA

Reuters
Iran's cabinet on Wednesday allocated $150,000 for the families of each of the 176 victims of a Ukrainian plane downed in Iranian airspace in January, the official IRNA news agency reported.

"The cabinet approved the provision of $150,000 or the equivalent in euros as soon as possible to the families and survivors of each of the victims of the Ukrainian plan crash," IRNA quoted a government statement.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they accidentally shot down the Ukraine International Airlines plane shortly after take off, mistaking it for a missile when tensions with the United States were high.

Five days earlier, the U.S. had killed Revolutionary Guards commander Qassem Soleimani with a drone strike in Iraq.

Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami told state television on Wednesday that the final report on the crash had been sent to the countries participating in the investigation.

Many of the victims were Canadian citizens or permanent residents.

