News & Insights

US Markets

Iran accuses Israel of plot to sabotage missiles - state media

Credit: REUTERS/WANA NEWS AGENCY

August 31, 2023 — 05:57 am EDT

Written by Dubai Newsroom for Reuters ->

Adds quote, background

DUBAI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Iran has accused Israel of being behind a failed plot to sabotage its defence industry and the production of missiles, state media reported on Thursday.

The two foes have been locked in a shadow war for decades, with mutual allegations of sabotage and assassination plots.

"The intelligence unit of the Defence Ministry thwarted one of the largest sabotage plots targeting Iran's missile, aviation and airspace military industry," Iranian state TV said.

"This sabotage was carried out under the guidance of the Zionist intelligence services and their agents."

There was no immediate response from Israel.

An unnamed Iranian defence ministry official was quoted by state media as saying a network of agents sought to introduce defective parts into the production of advanced missiles.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom Editing by Bernadette Baum and Andrew Cawthorne)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCompaniesWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.