IRADIMED's CEO Is Selling Steadily — The Plan, Not the Stock, Is Driving It

Key Points

CEO Roger E. Susi sold 7,500 shares indirectly for a transaction value of approximately $691,000.

The sale represented 0.35% of Susi's total pre-transaction holdings.

All shares were sold via indirect holdings attributed to the Phillip Susi 2008 Dynasty Trust.

10 stocks we like better than Iradimed Corporation ›

Roger E. Susi, CEO, President, and Chairman of IRADIMED CORPORATION (NASDAQ:IRMD), reported the indirect sale of 7,500 shares of common stock across multiple open-market transactions on May 26, 2026 and May 27, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 7,500 Transaction value $691,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 0 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 2,165,000 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$0

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($92.14); post-transaction value as reported in SEC Form 4 was $0.00 using the May 27, 2026 trade-date close price.

Key questions

How does the transaction compare to Susi's historical sale sizes and patterns?

This 7,500-share sale aligns with Susi's recent cadence of smaller, routine block sales; over the past year, his average sale size has ranged from 5,000 to 10,000 shares, with this transaction reflecting the reduced share capacity as his holdings have declined.

This 7,500-share sale aligns with Susi's recent cadence of smaller, routine block sales; over the past year, his average sale size has ranged from 5,000 to 10,000 shares, with this transaction reflecting the reduced share capacity as his holdings have declined. What proportion of Roger Susi’s indirect holdings were affected?

This transaction left the Phillip Susi 2008 Dynasty Trust with approximately 2.16 million shares post-sale.

This transaction left the Phillip Susi 2008 Dynasty Trust with approximately 2.16 million shares post-sale. Was this a direct or indirect disposition, and are there any remaining derivative awards?

All shares sold were via indirect holdings (trust); no direct ownership or outstanding options remain following the transaction as of the filing date.

All shares sold were via indirect holdings (trust); no direct ownership or outstanding options remain following the transaction as of the filing date. What market context is relevant for this transaction?

The sales were executed under a Rule 10b5-1 plan during a period when IRADIMED CORPORATION had posted a 77.2% one-year total return (as of May 27, 2026), with the sale price near recent highs and reflecting ongoing systematic liquidation rather than discretionary trading.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close June 1, 2026) $91.84 Market capitalization $1.17 billion Revenue (TTM) $86.3 million Net income (TTM) $23.6 million 1 year total return 60.89%

* 1-year price performance is calculated using June 1, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

IRADIMED develops and markets MRI-compatible medical devices, including intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems and patient vital signs monitoring systems, along with related accessories and consumables.

The company generates revenue through direct sales representatives and independent distributors targeting the healthcare sector, with recurring income from consumables and service offerings.

It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers as primary customers in both domestic and international markets.

IRADIMED Corporation is a specialized medical device manufacturer focused on MRI-compatible equipment, with a strong presence in the healthcare sector.

What this transaction means for investors

IRADIMED solves a problem most people don't think about: standard IV pumps and patient monitors can't go inside an MRI suite without risking patient safety or image quality. IRADIMED builds the equipment that can, which puts it in a market with few direct competitors and customers who rarely switch once they've standardized on a solution. That’s a dynamic common across the healthcare sector. Consumables and service contracts layer recurring revenue on top of capital equipment sales, smoothing out what would otherwise be a lumpy business. The stock's run over the past year reflects a business that has been delivering, and the CEO's plan-driven trust sales have been a weekly fixture since at least March — neither fact changes the underlying investment question. What actually matters here is whether the new infusion pump gains traction. Adoption data won't be meaningful until mid-2027, which means investors buying at today's price are essentially making a bet on a product cycle that hasn't proven itself yet. If the rollout goes well, the recurring revenue flywheel gets a significant new input. If it stalls, the current valuation looks harder to justify. That's the real variable to track.

If you’d like

Should you buy stock in Iradimed Corporation right now?

Before you buy stock in Iradimed Corporation, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Iradimed Corporation wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $463,900!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,294,401!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 978% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2026.

Seena Hassouna has positions in Iradimed Corporation. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Iradimed Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.