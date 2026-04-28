Iradimed's CEO Dumped 7,500 Shares. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Key Points

CEO Roger Susi sold 7,500 shares were sold indirectly for a total transaction value of ~$694,125, based on a price of $92.55 per share on April 21, 2026.

All shares sold were held indirectly via trust entities, with no direct shares involved in this sale.

The trade aligns with a sustained pattern of periodic selling and reflects a reduction in available share capacity as cumulative holdings have declined.

10 stocks we like better than Iradimed Corporation ›

Roger E. Susi, CEO, President, and Chairman of Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD), reported the indirect sale of 7,500 shares of common stock across multiple open-market transactions on April 20 and April 21, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 7,500 Transaction value $694,125 Post-transaction shares (direct) 0 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 4,427,950

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($92.55).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Roger E. Susi's established transaction pattern?

The 7,500-share sale is consistent with the recent cadence of regular 7,500 to 10,000-share transactions, reflecting a systematic disposition strategy as indicated by 63 prior sell events over the last three years.

The 7,500-share sale is consistent with the recent cadence of regular 7,500 to 10,000-share transactions, reflecting a systematic disposition strategy as indicated by 63 prior sell events over the last three years. What is the source and structure of the shares sold in this filing?

All shares were held indirectly through designated trust entities, with the reporting person holding zero direct shares both before and after the transaction, underscoring a reliance on indirect ownership for liquidity activity.

All shares were held indirectly through designated trust entities, with the reporting person holding zero direct shares both before and after the transaction, underscoring a reliance on indirect ownership for liquidity activity. What percentage of Susi's remaining position was affected?

The transaction impacted just 0.17% of total and indirect holdings, leaving the majority of the indirect position — over 4.4 million shares — intact as of April 21, 2026.

The transaction impacted just 0.17% of total and indirect holdings, leaving the majority of the indirect position — over 4.4 million shares — intact as of April 21, 2026. How does current market performance contextualize this sale?

As of the transaction date, Iradimed shares had appreciated 68.79% over the prior year.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $83.81 million Net income (TTM) $22.48 million Dividend yield 0.9% 1-year price change 78.20%

* 1-year price change calculated using April 21st, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Iradimed Corporation develops and markets MRI-compatible medical devices, including intravenous infusion pump systems and patient vital signs monitoring systems, along with related accessories and disposables.

It generates revenue primarily through direct sales of proprietary medical devices and consumables, supported by a field sales team and independent distributors.

The company serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers in the United States and internationally.

Iradimed Corporation is a specialized medical device manufacturer focused on MRI-compatible equipment, enabling safe patient care in MRI environments. The company's strategy centers on proprietary technology and a direct sales approach to drive adoption in critical healthcare settings.

Its competitive edge lies in addressing the unique safety requirements of MRI procedures, supporting both operational efficiency and patient outcomes.

What this transaction means for investors

The April 20 and 21 sale of Iradimed shares by CEO Roger Susi is not a cause for concern. The transaction was implemented as part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted in November of 2025. Such a plan is often implemented by executives to avoid accusations of making trades based on insider information.

Moreover, he retained over 4 million indirectly-held shares, maintaining a substantial equity stake in the company. In fact, Susi is a 10% owner of Iradimed stock.

Shares are up in 2026, reaching a 52-week high of $107.90 in February. The stock is doing well thanks to Iradimed’s business performance.

The company’s sales in 2025 rose 14% year over year to $83.8 million. Iradimed’s 2025 net income also grew, reaching $22.5 million compared to $19.2 million in 2024. Its fourth quarter sales of $22.7 million represented 18 consecutive quarters of record revenue.

With its share price up, Iradimed’s forward earnings multiple of 42 is elevated, making now a good time to sell. For investors interested in buying, wait for the stock price to dip first.

Should you buy stock in Iradimed Corporation right now?

Before you buy stock in Iradimed Corporation, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Iradimed Corporation wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $492,752!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,327,935!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 991% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 201% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 28, 2026.

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Iradimed Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.