Iradimed’s CEO and Founder Sold 7,500 Company Shares. What Does That Mean for Investors?

Key Points

CEO and company founder Roger Susi sold 7,500 indirectly-held shares for a total transaction value of ~$657,000 at a weighted average price of around $87.64 per share on May 18 and May 19, 2026.

This trade represented 0.17% of Susi's total holdings at the time of the sale.

All shares disposed were held indirectly via trust entities; remaining indirect holdings after the trade totaled 4,397,950 shares.

The transaction continues a multi-year programmatic reduction in indirect holdings, with sale size calibrated to the diminished available capacity rather than discretionary moderation.

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Roger E. Susi, Founder, CEO, President, and Chairman of Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD), reported the indirect sale of 7,500 shares of common stock over multiple transactions on May 18 and May 19, 2026, for a total value of approximately $657,000 according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 7,500 Transaction value ~$657,000 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 4,397,950

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($87.64).

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Roger E. Susi's historical transaction cadence?

With an average of 21.6 trades per year and typical sell tranches ranging from 5,000–10,000 shares, this 7,500-share block is consistent with the pattern established since May 2023, reflecting both historical cadence and the declining available capacity.

With an average of 21.6 trades per year and typical sell tranches ranging from 5,000–10,000 shares, this 7,500-share block is consistent with the pattern established since May 2023, reflecting both historical cadence and the declining available capacity. What portion of Susi's ownership was affected by this transaction?

The sale of 7,500 shares represented 0.17% of Susi's indirect holdings at the time, leaving him with 4,397,950 shares held via trust entities.

The sale of 7,500 shares represented 0.17% of Susi's indirect holdings at the time, leaving him with 4,397,950 shares held via trust entities. What is the current context for Iradimed shares following this transaction?

As of May 22, 2026, shares closed at $92.10, representing a one-year total return of 82.77% as of May 23, 2026, with the insider's sales occurring amid robust share price appreciation and ongoing programmatic disposition of holdings.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $86.28 million Net income (TTM) $23.61 million Dividend yield 0.87% 1-year price change 82.77%

* 1-year performance calculated using May 19th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Iradimed develops and markets MRI-compatible medical devices, including intravenous infusion pump systems, patient monitoring systems, and related accessories.

It generates revenue through direct sales and distribution of proprietary hardware and consumables to healthcare providers.

The company serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers as primary customers.

Iradimed Corporation operates at scale within the medical device sector, specializing in MRI-compatible equipment for critical care environments. The company leverages a focused product portfolio and direct sales strategy to address the unique needs of healthcare providers performing MRI procedures.

Its competitive edge is rooted in regulatory expertise, product reliability, and established customer relationships in the imaging and acute care markets.

What this transaction means for investors

The sale of Iradimed shares on May 18 and May 19 by its founder and CEO is not a red flag for investors. The transaction was implemented as part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan Roger Susi adopted in November of 2025. Such plans are often implemented by company executives to avoid accusations of making trades based on insider information.

Moreover, Susi retained over four million shares after the transaction, indicating that he maintains a sizable stake in the company. His sale came at a time when Iradimed stock was well above its 52-week low of $51.26 reached in 2025, but below the high of $107.90 achieved in February of 2026.

The stock price has risen thanks to Iradimed’s solid business performance. The company reported 13% year-over-year revenue growth to $22 million in the first quarter. This helped it reward shareholders with a 22% year-over-year jump in Q1 diluted earnings per share to $0.45.

Susi has done an excellent job running Iradimed, as its financial performance demonstrates. It makes sense that he sell some of his substantial holdings after helping the business perform well.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Iradimed Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.