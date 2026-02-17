IRadimed Stock Up 80% in One Year as Fund Sells $29 Million Stake Amid Record Quarter

Key Points

Nine Ten Capital Management sold 342,907 shares of IRadimed; the estimated transaction value was $29.42 million based on quarterly average price.

The quarter-end position value decreased by $13.21 million, reflecting both share sales and price changes.

The post-sale holding stands at 428,477 shares valued at $41.68 million.

IRadimed now accounts for 13.2% of fund AUM.

On February 17, 2026, Nine Ten Capital Management disclosed selling 342,907 shares of IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD), an estimated $29.42 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Nine Ten Capital Management reduced its position in IRadimed by 342,907 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of the shares sold is approximately $29.42 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end position value decreased by $13.21 million, reflecting both the share sale and changes in the company’s share price.

What else to know

Nine Ten Capital Management’s IRadimed stake now represents 13.2% of its 13F reportable assets following the sale.

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: MGNI: $48.75 million (15.4% of AUM) NYSE: GPGI: $46.64 million (14.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: CLBT: $44.71 million (14.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: AGYS: $43.17 million (13.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: IRMD: $41.68 million (13.2% of AUM)

As of February 16, 2026, IRadimed shares were priced at $99.81, up 83.0% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 71.21 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 13, 2026) $99.81 Market capitalization $1.29 billion Revenue (TTM) $83.81 million Net income (TTM) $22.48 million

Company snapshot

IRadimed develops and markets MRI-compatible medical devices, including infusion pump systems and patient vital signs monitors, along with related accessories and services

The company generates revenue primarily through direct sales and distribution of proprietary medical equipment and consumables to healthcare facilities

It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers in the United States and internationally

IRadimed specializes in MRI-compatible medical devices, offering a focused product portfolio that addresses safety and operational needs in imaging environments. The company leverages a direct sales model and an established distribution network to reach a broad base of healthcare providers.

What this transaction means for investors

When a concentrated fund trims a double-digit position after a huge run, it is usually about discipline, not panic. IRadimed just delivered its 18th consecutive quarter of record revenue, posting $22.7 million in fourth quarter sales, up 17% year over year, and full year revenue of $83.8 million. GAAP EPS climbed to $1.75 for 2025, and management raised its quarterly dividend to $0.20 from $0.17, signaling confidence in cash generation.



Yet the stock is up 83% over the past year and now represents 13.2% of this portfolio even after the sale. In a fund where the top five positions each sit between roughly 13% and 15% of assets, concentration risk is real, and trimming into strength keeps IRadimed large but not dominant.



Long term investors should focus less on the trade and more on the fundamentals. Gross margins remain around 77% for the year, the new 3870 MRI compatible infusion pump begins broader rollout in 2026, and guidance calls for up to $96 million in revenue next year. The key question is whether growth sustains at scale, not whether one fund locked in gains.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cellebrite. The Motley Fool recommends Iradimed Corporation and Magnite. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

