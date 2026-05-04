IRADIMED Q1 Revenue Improves; Guides For Q2 And Reaffirms FY26 Guidance

(RTTNews) - IRADIMED CORPORATION (IRMD), an Magnetic Resonance Imaging or MRI compatible medical device manufacturer, announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026, reflecting 13% revenue growth. In addition, the firm provided second-quarter guidance and reaffirmed full-year 2026 revenue guidance.

First Quarter Results

For the first quarter, net income increased to $5.82 million, or $0.45 per share, compared to $4.69 million, or $0.37 per share, in the prior year.

Adjusted net income increased to $6.36 million or $0.49 per share compared to $5.34 million or $0.42 per share in the prior year.

Revenue improved 13% to $21.98 million from $19.51 million in the prior year.

Q2 and FY26 Guidance

Looking ahead to the second quarter of 2026, the company expects revenue of $20.0 million to $21.0 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.40 to $0.44, and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.44 to $0.48.

For the full year 2026, the firm reaffirmed revenue of $91.0 million to $96.0 million, diluted earnings per share of $1.90 to $2.05, and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.06 to $2.21.

In addition, the firm has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share. The dividend is payable to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 15, 2026 and will be paid on May 29, 2026.

IRMD has traded between $50.31 and $107.90 over the last year. The stock closed Friday's trade at $87.15, up 4.45%.

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