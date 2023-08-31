Iradimed (IRMD) Price Target Increased by 6.21% to 58.14

The average one-year price target for Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) has been revised to 58.14 / share. This is an increase of 6.21% from the prior estimate of 54.74 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 55.55 to a high of 63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.10% from the latest reported closing price of 49.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 260 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iradimed. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRMD is 0.19%, an increase of 34.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.34% to 7,013K shares. The put/call ratio of IRMD is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nine Ten Capital Management holds 783K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 774K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 582K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 581K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRMD by 32.16% over the last quarter.

BBH Trust - BBH Partner Fund - Small Cap Equity holds 290K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RK Capital Management holds 288K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 335K shares, representing a decrease of 16.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRMD by 1.83% over the last quarter.

Iradimed Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IRADIMED CORPORATION is a leader in the development of innovative magnetic resonance imaging ('MRI') compatible medical devices. It's the only known provider of a non-magnetic intravenous ('IV') infusion pump system that is specifically designed to be safe for use during MRI procedures. The Company is the first to develop an infusion delivery system that largely eliminates many of the dangers and problems present during MRI procedures. Standard infusion pumps contain magnetic and electronic components which can create radio frequency interference and are dangerous to operate in the presence of the powerful magnet that drives an MRI system. Its patented MRidium® MRI compatible IV infusion pump system has been designed with a non-magnetic ultrasonic motor, uniquely-designed non-ferrous parts and other special features to safely and predictably deliver anesthesia and other IV fluids during various MRI procedures. Its pump solution provides a seamless approach that enables accurate, safe and dependable fluid delivery before, during and after an MRI scan, which is important to critically-ill patients who cannot be removed from their vital medications, and children and infants who must generally be sedated to remain immobile during an MRI scan.

