IRADIMED (IRMD) Price Target Increased by 32.00% to 100.98

The average one-year price target for IRADIMED (NasdaqGM:IRMD) has been revised to $100.98 / share. This is an increase of 32.00% from the prior estimate of $76.50 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $98.98 to a high of $105.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.72% from the latest reported closing price of $84.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 380 funds or institutions reporting positions in IRADIMED. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 6.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRMD is 0.14%, an increase of 6.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.70% to 7,905K shares. The put/call ratio of IRMD is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nine Ten Capital Management holds 771K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 872K shares , representing a decrease of 13.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRMD by 8.79% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 489K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 492K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRMD by 17.37% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 434K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 458K shares , representing a decrease of 5.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRMD by 50.06% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 266K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 261K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRMD by 41.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 260K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

