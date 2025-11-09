Iradimed (IRMD) CEO Sold 5,000 Shares Worth $413,216

Key Points

Iradimed's CEO, President, and Chairman of the Board, Roger Susi, recently sold 5,000 shares on the open market.

The transaction represented roughly 1% of his indirect holdings.

On November 3, 2025, Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO, President, and Chairman Roger E. Susi executed open-market sales totaling 5,000 shares. Following the transaction, he indirectly held more than 2.2 million shares, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 5,000 Transaction value ~$413,216.0

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($82.64); post-transaction value based on Nov. 3, 2025 market close (value not stated in source).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Roger E. Susi's historical trading patterns?

This final sale of 5,000 shares is half the size of the 10,000-share median for his prior sell transactions.

The 5,000 shares sold accounted for roughly 1% of his indirect equity stake.

The weighted average transaction price was $82.64 per share. The current price as of November 8, 2025, is $84.33.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $80,511,268.00 Net income (TTM) $21,184,820.00 Dividend yield 1.96% 1-year price change 72.40%

* 1-year price change as of November 3, 2025.

Company snapshot

Develops and markets MRI-compatible medical devices, including IV infusion pump systems, patient vital signs monitors, and related accessories.

Generates revenue through direct sales and distribution of proprietary medical equipment and consumables to healthcare facilities.

Serves hospitals, acute care centers, and outpatient imaging centers in the United States and internationally.

Iradimed is a specialized medical device company focused on MRI-compatible solutions, with a core portfolio addressing critical needs in hospital imaging environments. The company's strategy leverages proprietary technology and a direct sales approach to capture share in the growing MRI-compatible device segment.

Foolish take

Insiders have thousands of reasons to sell shares of the companies they work for, and most of them have nothing to do with the direction the business is taking. Following the sale of 5,000 shares, Susi still held over 4.5 million shares. A sale this insignificant probably isn't a sign that there's trouble with Iradimed's business.

Shares of Iradimed rose about 49% during the 12-month period that ended on Nov. 7, 2025. Much of the gain came after the company reported record third-quarter revenue on Nov. 3, 2025.

Investors were encouraged by third-quarter sales that rose by 16% year over year to $21.2 million. Adjusted earnings rose 9% year over year to $0.47 per share, and demand for its MRI-compatible medical devices is still rising. Management raised its full year sales outlook to $83 million at the midpoint of the guided range provided. The new outlook implies a gain of 13.4% in 2025.

Glossary

Open-market sale: The sale of securities on a public exchange, available to any buyer at prevailing market prices.

SEC Form 4: A regulatory filing disclosing insider trades by company officers, directors, or large shareholders.

Direct equity position: Shares owned directly by an individual, not through trusts, funds, or indirect holdings.

Liquidation (of position): Selling all shares in a particular holding, resulting in no remaining ownership.

Weighted average purchase price: The average price per share, weighted by the number of shares in each transaction.

Dividend yield: Annual dividend income expressed as a percentage of the current share price.

Proprietary technology: Technology owned and controlled by a company, often protected by patents or trade secrets.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Consumables: Products that are used up and need regular replacement, such as medical device accessories or supplies.

Distribution: The process of delivering products to customers, often through third-party channels or partners.

Direct sales: Selling products directly to customers without intermediaries or distributors.

