Iradimed (FRA:46K) Price Target Increased by 13.37% to 58.38

The average one-year price target for Iradimed (FRA:46K) has been revised to 58.38 / share. This is an increase of 13.37% from the prior estimate of 51.49 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 54.50 to a high of 61.81 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.33% from the latest reported closing price of 41.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 262 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iradimed. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 9.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 46K is 0.18%, an increase of 13.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.99% to 6,985K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nine Ten Capital Management holds 783K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 774K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 582K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 581K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 46K by 32.16% over the last quarter.

RK Capital Management holds 288K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 335K shares, representing a decrease of 16.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 46K by 1.83% over the last quarter.

Bares Capital Management holds 277K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 317K shares, representing a decrease of 14.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 46K by 3.56% over the last quarter.

