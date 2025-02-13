IRADIMED Earnings Results: $IRMD Reports Quarterly Earnings

IRADIMED ($IRMD) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.44 per share, missing estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $19,390,000, missing estimates of $19,527,390 by $-137,390.

IRADIMED Insider Trading Activity

IRADIMED insiders have traded $IRMD stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY VUOTO sold 2,690 shares for an estimated $150,616

JOHN GLENN (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $135,449

IRADIMED Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of IRADIMED stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

IRADIMED Government Contracts

We have seen $870,785 of award payments to $IRMD over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

