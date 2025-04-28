Iradimed Corporation to Release 2025 First Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 5, 2025

Iradimed Corporation will release Q1 2025 financial results on May 5, followed by a conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

IRADIMED CORPORATION announced that it will report its first quarter financial results for 2025 on May 5, 2025, before market opening. Following the release, a conference call will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time for discussion and Q&A, with registration available online to obtain participation details. The call will also be streamed live on the company's website, with a recording accessible afterward. IRADIMED specializes in MRI-compatible medical devices, including the MRidium® IV infusion pump and the 3880 vital signs monitoring system, both designed to safely operate in MRI environments and facilitate the care of critically ill patients during procedures. For more information, visit their website.

Potential Positives

The scheduled release of the 2025 first quarter financial results indicates transparency and a commitment to keeping stakeholders informed about the company's performance.

The upcoming conference call provides an opportunity for investors and analysts to directly engage with management, enhancing relational transparency and trust.

Iradimed's unique position as the only provider of MRI-compatible IV infusion pumps highlights its innovation and leadership in a critical medical niche, potentially attracting interest from healthcare providers and investors.

The Iradimed 3880 patient vital signs monitoring system adds to the company's portfolio of specialized products designed to ensure patient safety during MRI procedures, underscoring its commitment to advancing medical technology in high-stakes environments.

Potential Negatives

There is a lack of detail regarding the financial results that will be released, which may create uncertainty among investors.

The requirement for registration to participate in theearnings callmay hinder accessibility for some stakeholders, potentially limiting engagement and transparency.

Announcing financial results close to the date of the call may suggest a lack of preparedness or could lead to speculation about their content, which can negatively affect investor confidence.

$IRMD Insider Trading Activity

$IRMD insiders have traded $IRMD stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY VUOTO sold 2,690 shares for an estimated $150,616

JOHN GLENN (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $135,449

$IRMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $IRMD stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRADIMED CORPORATION (NASDAQ: IRMD) announced today that the Company will release its 2025 first quarter financial results before the market opens on Friday, May 5, 2025. Iradimed management will host a conference call the same day beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss those results and to answer questions.





Individuals interested in participating in the conference call may do so by registering here,



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI1cddc009ba2b427a81ea445f5669adff







Once registered, a dial-in number, unique pin, and instructions will be provided to participants.





The conference call will also be available real-time via the internet at



http://www.iradimed.com/en-us/investors/events/



. A recording of the call will be available on the Company’s website following the completion of the call.







About IRADIMED CORPORATION







IRADIMED CORPORATION is a leader in the development of innovative magnetic resonance imaging (“MRI”) compatible medical devices. We are the only known provider of a non-magnetic intravenous (“IV”) infusion pump system that is specifically designed to be safe for use during MRI procedures. We were the first to develop an infusion delivery system that largely eliminates many of the dangers and problems present during MRI procedures. Standard infusion pumps contain magnetic and electronic components which can create radio frequency interference and are dangerous to operate in the presence of the powerful magnet that drives an MRI system. Our patented MRidium® MRI compatible IV infusion pump system has been designed with a non-magnetic ultrasonic motor, uniquely designed non-ferrous parts and other special features to safely and predictably deliver anesthesia and other IV fluids during various MRI procedures. Our pump solution provides a seamless approach that enables accurate, safe and dependable fluid delivery before, during and after an MRI scan, which is important to critically ill patients who cannot be removed from their vital medications, and children and infants who must generally be sedated to remain immobile during an MRI scan.





Our 3880 MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system has been designed with non-magnetic components and other special features to safely and accurately monitor a patient’s vital signs during various MRI procedures. The Iradimed 3880 system operates dependably in magnetic fields up to 30,000 gauss, which means it can operate virtually anywhere in the MRI scanner room. The Iradimed 3880 has a compact, lightweight design allowing it to travel with the patient from their critical care unit, to the MRI and back, resulting in increased patient safety through uninterrupted vital signs monitoring and decreasing the amount of time critically ill patients are away from critical care units. The features of the Iradimed 3880 include: wireless ECG with dynamic gradient filtering; wireless SpO2 using Masimo® algorithms; non-magnetic respiratory CO2; invasive and non-invasive blood pressure; patient temperature, and; optional advanced multi-gas anesthetic agent unit featuring continuous Minimum Alveolar Concentration measurements. The Iradimed 3880 MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system has an easy-to-use design and allows for the effective communication of patient vital signs information to clinicians.





Please visit



www.iradimed.com



for more information.





