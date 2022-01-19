IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) insiders sold US$1.0m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

In the last year, many IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At IRadimed

The Independent Director, James Hawkins, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$882k worth of shares at a price of US$47.07 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$40.54. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Insiders in IRadimed didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:IRMD Insider Trading Volume January 19th 2022

Insiders at IRadimed Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at IRadimed. In total, insiders sold US$1.0m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership of IRadimed

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that IRadimed insiders own 46% of the company, worth about US$232m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The IRadimed Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought IRadimed stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that IRadimed is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for IRadimed you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

