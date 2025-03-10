Iradimed Corporation to Attend the 37th Annual Roth Conference for Investor Meetings

Iradimed Corporation will participate in the 37th Annual Roth Conference, conducting one-on-one investor meetings on March 17-18, 2025.

Iradimed Corporation announced its participation in the 37th Annual Roth Conference, scheduled for March 17 and 18, 2025, in Dana Point, CA. CFO Jack Glenn and CCO Jeff Chiprin will lead one-on-one meetings with investors at the event. Iradimed specializes in developing MRI-compatible medical devices, including the MRidium® IV infusion pump system, which operates safely in MRI environments and eliminates risks associated with traditional infusion pumps. The company also offers the 3880 MRI-compatible patient vital signs monitoring system, designed to monitor patients' vital signs safely during MRI procedures, ensuring continuous care for critically ill patients and children who require sedation.

$IRMD insiders have traded $IRMD stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here's a breakdown of recent trading of $IRMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY VUOTO sold 2,690 shares for an estimated $150,616

JOHN GLENN (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $135,449

We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $IRMD stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRADIMED CORPORATION (the "Company") (NASDAQ: IRMD) today announced that it will participate in the 37th Annual Roth Conference.



Iradimed’s CFO, Jack Glenn, and CCO, Jeff Chiprin, will host one-on-one meetings between company management and investors at the 37th Annual Roth Conference, which will be held at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott in Dana Point, CA, on March 17 and 18, 2025.







About IRADIMED CORPORATION







IRADIMED CORPORATION is a leader in developing innovative Magnetic Resonance Imaging (“MRI”) compatible medical devices. We design, manufacture, market, and distribute MRI-compatible medical devices, accessories, disposables, and related services.





We are the only provider of a non-magnetic intravenous (“IV”) infusion pump system designed to be safe during MRI procedures. We were the first to develop an infusion delivery system that eliminated many dangers and problems during MRI procedures. Standard infusion pumps contain magnetic and electronic components that can create radio frequency interference and are dangerous to operate in the presence of the powerful magnet that drives an MRI system. Our patented MRidium® MRI-compatible IV infusion pump system has a non-magnetic ultrasonic motor, uniquely designed non-ferrous parts, and other unique features to deliver anesthesia safely and predictably, and other IV fluids during various MRI procedures. Our pump solution provides a seamless approach that enables accurate, safe, and dependable fluid delivery before, during, and after an MRI scan, which is essential to critically ill patients who cannot be removed from their vital medications and children and infants who must generally be sedated to remain immobile during an MRI scan.





Our 3880 MRI-compatible patient vital signs monitoring system has been designed with non-magnetic components and other unique features to monitor a patient’s vital signs safely and accurately during various MRI procedures. The IRADIMED 3880 system operates dependably in magnetic fields up to 30,000 gauss, which means it can operate virtually anywhere in the MRI scanner room. The IRADIMED 3880 has a compact, lightweight design, allowing it to travel with the patient from the critical care unit to the MRI and back, resulting in increased patient safety through uninterrupted vital signs monitoring and decreasing the amount of time critically ill patients are away from critical care units. The features of the IRADIMED 3880 include wireless ECG with dynamic gradient filtering; wireless SpO2 using Masimo® algorithms; non-magnetic respiratory CO2; invasive and non-invasive blood pressure; patient temperature, and optional advanced multi-gas anesthetic agent unit featuring continuous Minimum Alveolar Concentration measurements. The IRADIMED 3880 MRI-compatible patient vital signs monitoring system has an easy-to-use design and effectively communicates patient vital signs information to clinicians.





For more information, please visit www.iradimed.com



www.iradimed.com



Media Contact:





John Glenn





Chief Financial Officer





IRADIMED CORPORATION





InvestorRelations@iradimed.com







