Iradimed Corp Q2 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Iradimed Corp (IRMD) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $5.73 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $4.90 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Iradimed Corp reported adjusted earnings of $6.35 million or $0.49 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.8% to $20.40 million from $17.92 million last year.

Iradimed Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.73 Mln. vs. $4.90 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.45 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue: $20.40 Mln vs. $17.92 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.45 - $0.49 Next quarter revenue guidance: $20.5 - $20.9 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.76 - $1.86 Full year revenue guidance: $80.0 - $82.5 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.