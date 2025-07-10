$IR stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IR stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $64,931,979 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $IR (you can track the company live on Quiver's $IR stock page):
$IR Insider Trading Activity
$IR insiders have traded $IR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- VICENTE REYNAL (See Remarks) sold 38,657 shares for an estimated $3,209,768
- ANDREW R SCHIESL (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,728 shares for an estimated $2,127,812.
- ELIZABETH MELOY HEPDING (See Remarks) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $293,230
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$IR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 353 institutional investors add shares of $IR stock to their portfolio, and 436 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 4,988,552 shares (+13.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $399,233,816
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 3,989,643 shares (+28.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $319,291,129
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 2,149,517 shares (-11.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $172,025,845
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,849,030 shares (+10.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $147,977,870
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,753,329 shares (-87.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $140,318,919
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 1,711,743 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $136,990,792
- UBS GROUP AG removed 1,002,147 shares (-32.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $80,201,824
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$IR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $IR stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/13, 04/14 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/25, 01/13.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$IR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IR in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/09/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/01/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/18/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $IR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IR forecast page.
$IR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IR recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $IR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $91.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $92.0 on 07/09/2025
- Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $95.0 on 07/01/2025
- Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $91.0 on 05/05/2025
- Nathan Jones from Stifel set a target price of $77.0 on 04/14/2025
- David Raso from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $91.0 on 02/19/2025
- Michael Halloran from Baird set a target price of $111.0 on 02/18/2025
You can track data on $IR on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.