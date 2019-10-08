IR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ingersoll-Rand plc (Symbol: IR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $113.73, changing hands as low as $113.03 per share. Ingersoll-Rand plc shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IR's low point in its 52 week range is $85.15 per share, with $128.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $113.61.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.