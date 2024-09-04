IR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc (Symbol: IR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $87.31, changing hands as low as $87.00 per share. Ingersoll Rand Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IR's low point in its 52 week range is $59.20 per share, with $101.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $87.41. The IR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.