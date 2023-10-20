IR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc (Symbol: IR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.97, changing hands as low as $60.23 per share. Ingersoll Rand Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IR's low point in its 52 week range is $45.14 per share, with $70.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.44. The IR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
