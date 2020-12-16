IQVIA To Collaborate With Servier On R&D Transformation Program - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV), a provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and clinical research services to the life sciences industry, said Wednesday it will collaborate with pharmaceutical company Servier to reinvent the company's R&D clinical development processes.

IQVIA noted that Servier is embarking on a major R&D transformation program called "Servier Clinical Operations Reinvent" or SCORE, which will optimize clinical trial applications, business processes, organization and governance.

IQVIA will support Servier on process and organization streams as well as on change and program management. For almost two years, IQVIA will deliver to Servier a robust program led by a team spanning R&D consulting, Digital Transformation, Technology and R&D solutions.

"The SCORE program is an R&D initiative that drives digital and business transformation, accelerates clinical development, enhances drug candidate value and better addresses unmet medical needs while improving patient outcomes," said Patricia Belissa-Mathiot, director of Clinical Development and R&D CMO at Servier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.