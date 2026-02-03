IQVIA Set to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV is set to release fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 5, before market open.

IQV has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 1.6%.

IQVIA’s Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is kept at $4.2 billion, suggesting 7.2% year-over-year growth.

The consensus mark for the Technology & Analytics (TAS) segment’s revenues is pinned at $1.8 billion, indicating a 6.9% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The sustained momentum from drug launches and strength in the broader commercial portfolio are likely to have fueled this segment’s revenues.

For Research & Development, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is kept at $2.3 billion, implying a 7.7% year-over-year increase. The company saw 20% growth in Request for Proposals in the third quarter of 2025, indicating a robust pipeline of future clinical work that is expected to have benefited this segment in the fourth quarter.

The consensus estimate for the Contract Sales & Medical segment’s revenues is pegged at $193.2 million, indicating a 9.1% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. This growth is anticipated to have been facilitated by large multi-year engagements spanning across therapies and geographies.

Based on geography, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from the Americas is set at $2 billion, implying an 8.1% uptick from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. For Europe and Asia, the consensus estimate for revenues is kept at $1.3 billion, suggesting a 3.8% year-over-year rise. The consensus mark for Asia-Pacific revenues is pegged at $882.6 million, increasing 9.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is kept at $3.4, hinting at 9% year-over-year growth.

What Our Model Says About IQV

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for IQVIA this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESPand a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

IQV has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Medical sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time around.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals AMRX: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $814.1 million, indicating 11.4% year-over-year growth. For earnings, the consensus mark is pinned at 17 cents per share, suggesting a 41.7% jump from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company beat the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 22.4%.

AMRX carries an Earnings ESP of +11.77% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is scheduled to declare fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 27.

Bausch Health BHC: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2025 revenues is pinned at $2.7 billion, suggesting growth of 5.7% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is set at $1.21 per share, hinting at a 5.2% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. BHC beat the consensus estimate for earnings in two of the four quarters and missed twice, with an average negative surprise of 6.3%.

BHC has an Earnings ESP of +0.69% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to declare fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 18.

