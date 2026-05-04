IQVIA Set to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV is set to release first-quarter 2026 results on May 5, before market open.

IQV has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 1.6%.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

IQVIA Holdings Inc. price-eps-surprise | IQVIA Holdings Inc. Quote

IQVIA’s Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is set at $4.1 billion, implying 6.7% year-over-year growth.

We expect consistent growth across IQV’s segments, supporting the top-line boost. On the commercial front, we anticipate Technology & Analytics Solutions to grow on the back of a resilient and broader commercial portfolio, solid demand for Data-as-a-Service among large and midsized pharma customers, and rising momentum in demand for AI-backed innovations with clients.

Multiple factors are expected to have aided growth in Research & Development Solutions. Growing net bookings is likely to have supported this segment’s revenue growth the most.

A continued strength in Request for Proposal is anticipated to have driven revenues as well. Finally, advanced recruitment strategies and AI-led planning tools utilized to win development programs are anticipated to have benefited this segment.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is $2.83, implying 4.8% year-over-year growth.

What Our Model Says About IQV

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for IQVIA this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

IQV has an Earnings ESP of -0.71% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Medical sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time around.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ACAD: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $282.2 million, indicating 15.5% year-over-year growth. For earnings, the consensus mark is pinned at 4 cents per share, suggesting a 63.6% dip from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company beat the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 35.8%.

ACAD carries an Earnings ESP of +75.24% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to declare first-quarter 2026 results on May 6.

BridgeBio Pharma BBIO: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2026 revenues is pinned at $179.8 million, suggesting growth of 54.2% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For loss, the consensus mark is set at 70 cents per share, compared with a loss of 88 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. BBIO beat the consensus estimate for earnings in one of the four quarters and missed thrice, with an average negative surprise of 10.9%.

BBIO has an Earnings ESP of +1.28% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to declare first-quarter 2026 results on May 7.

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ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.