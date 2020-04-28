Markets
IQVIA Revises Full Year Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) said it now expects full-year 2020 revenue to be between $10.60 billion and $10.925 billion, adjusted EBITDA to be between $2.20 billion and $2.30 billion, and adjusted earnings per share to be to be between $5.75 and $6.10. The guidance includes the total estimated impact from general business disruption caused by the COVID-19 virus.

IQVIA expects the second quarter to be the fiscal quarter most impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. For the second-quarter, the company expects revenue to be between $2.365 billion and $2.440 billion, adjusted EBITDA to be between $445 million and $470 million, and adjusted earnings per share to be between $1.00 and $1.09.

First quarter adjusted earnings per share was $1.50. Revenue was $2.75 billion, increased 3.7 percent at constant currency and 2.6 percent on a reported basis, from prior year.

