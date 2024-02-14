IQVIA Reaches New High After Upbeat Quarterly Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV), a provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry, are rising more than 7 percent Wednesday morning after reporting upbeat fourth-quarter results, above the Street view. The stock, currently at $230.97, touched a new high this morning.

Profit for the fourth quarter increased to $469 million, or $2.54 per share from $227 million, or $1.20 per share a year ago.

Excluding items, IQVIA reported earnings of $523 million or $2.84 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $2.82 per share.

Revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $3.87 billion from $3.74 billion last year. The consensus estimate stood at $3.8 billion.

