IQVIA Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y

IQVIA Holdings Analytics Inc. IQV has reported impressive fourth-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings were $3.42 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a slight margin and gaining 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $4.4 billion beat the consensus estimate by 2.8% and rose 10.3% from the year-ago quarter.

IQV stock lost 1.4% in a year compared with the industry’s 10.9% dip. However, the Zacks S&P 500 Composite rose 17.8% during the same period.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

IQVIA Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | IQVIA Holdings Inc. Quote

IQVIA’s Strong Segmental Growth in Q4

The Research and Development segment’s revenues were $2.3 billion. It rose 9.9% from the year-ago quarter and 8.2% on a constant-currency basis and met the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

IQV generated $1.8 billion in revenues from the Technology and Analytics segment. The metric increased 9.8% year over year and 7.1% on a constant-currency basis, standing at par with the consensus estimate.

Contract Sales and Medical Solutions revenues increased 18.6% on a year-over-year basis to $210 million. It moved up 15.3% on a constant-currency basis. Revenues surpassed the consensus mark of $193.2 million.

IQV’s Robust Profitability & Solid Cash Flow

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $1 billion, a 5% rise from the year-ago quarter.

The company exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $2 billion compared with $1.8 billion in the preceding quarter. Long-term debt (less current portion) was $13.9 billion compared with $15 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2025.

Net cash generated from operating activities was $735 million and capital expenditure came in at $174 million. During the fourth quarter of 2025, IQV reported $561 million in free cash flow.

IQV’s 2026 Outlook

For 2026, IQVIA’s revenue outlook comes in at $17.15-$17.35 billion. The guided range is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.03 billion.

For EPS, management expects it to be within a range of $12.55-$12.85. The outlook is lower than the consensus estimate of $12.93. IQVIA’s adjusted EBITDA view is kept at $3.98-$4.03 billion.

IQV carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

Equifax Inc. EFX has reported impressive fourth-quarter 2025 results.

EFX posted $2.09 in EPS, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.2%. This marked a 1.4% dip from the fourth quarter of 2025. The company recorded $1.6 billion in its top line, surpassing the consensus estimate by 1.3%. Revenues spiked 9.1% from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

Gartner, Inc. IT has reported fourth-quarter 2025 results.

The company’s adjusted earnings per share of $3.94 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.6% but decreased 27.7% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $1.8 billion beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin and improved 2.2% year over year.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gartner, Inc. (IT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.