Iqvia price target lowered to $279 from $288 at JPMorgan

October 23, 2024 — 07:21 am EDT

JPMorgan analyst Anne Samuel lowered the firm’s price target on Iqvia (IQV) to $279 from $288 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. While the recent news flow presents headline risk for the foreseeable future as biopharma companies continue to re-prioritize pipeline investments, looking closer, the data suggest a “less bleak outlook than recent headlines imply,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm found that research and development expenditures increased 8% in its large pharma basket and 2% in its biotech basket.

