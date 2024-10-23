Iqvia price target lowered to $279 from $288 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Anne Samuel lowered the firm’s price target on Iqvia (IQV) to $279 from $288 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. While the recent news flow presents headline risk for the foreseeable future as biopharma companies continue to re-prioritize pipeline investments, looking closer, the data suggest a “less bleak outlook than recent headlines imply,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm found that research and development expenditures increased 8% in its large pharma basket and 2% in its biotech basket.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on IQV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.