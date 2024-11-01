News & Insights

Stocks

Iqvia price target lowered to $260 from $290 at BTIG

November 01, 2024 — 07:26 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BTIG lowered the firm’s price target on Iqvia (IQV) to $260 from $290 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s total revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EPS all exceeded consensus expectations, but Iqvia lowered 2024 guidance for all metrics, with Inflation Reduction Act and macro headwinds having caused R&DS guidance to be reduced due to 2 “mega” trial delays and a cancellation, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IQV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IQV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.