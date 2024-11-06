Iqvia price target lowered to $260 from $280 at Argus

Argus lowered the firm’s price target on Iqvia (IQV) to $260 from $280 but keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company delivered strong new-order growth in Q3, and looking ahead, the firm expects it to benefit from its sizable backlog and new technology offerings, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Based on Iqvia’s industry leadership, revenue visibility, recent contract wins, and history of technological innovation, Argus expects continued growth for the company in the coming quarters.

