Iqvia price target lowered to $260 from $280 at Argus

November 06, 2024 — 09:30 am EST

Argus lowered the firm’s price target on Iqvia (IQV) to $260 from $280 but keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company delivered strong new-order growth in Q3, and looking ahead, the firm expects it to benefit from its sizable backlog and new technology offerings, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Based on Iqvia’s industry leadership, revenue visibility, recent contract wins, and history of technological innovation, Argus expects continued growth for the company in the coming quarters.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

