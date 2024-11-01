Iqvia price target lowered to $255 from $270 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered the firm’s price target on Iqvia (IQV) to $255 from $270 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said the company has faced a challenging industry operating environment. Though ccompany comments suggest IRA-related pharma portfolio reprioritizations may be nearing an end and the company appears to be a beneficiary of pharma’s vendor consolidation.

