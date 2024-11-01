Iqvia price target lowered to $255 from $260 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Iqvia (IQV) to $255 from $260 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The company suggested that market is relatively stable, but bookings issues stem from pushouts and drug failure versus outsized impact from pipeline rationalization, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

