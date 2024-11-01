News & Insights

Iqvia price target lowered to $223 from $256 at Baird

November 01, 2024 — 06:51 am EDT

Baird lowered the firm’s price target on Iqvia (IQV) to $223 from $256 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said they are concerned about CRO marketplace dynamics near term and with 60% of the company reporting slow or weakening trend, they question whether the 40% that is improving will do much more than provide balance.

