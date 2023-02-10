IQVIA Issues 2023 Guidance

(RTTNews) - IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) announced, for 2023, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to be between $10.26 and $10.56, up 1.0 to 3.9 percent. The company expects adjusted EBITDA to be between $3.63 billion and $3.70 billion, representing growth of 8.3 to 10.4 percent.

For the full year of 2023, the company expects revenue to be between $15.15 billion and $15.40 billion, representing growth of 5.1 to 6.9 percent on a reported basis and 5.0 to 6.8 percent at constant currency. The guidance represents 9 to 11 percent revenue growth at constant currency excluding acquisitions and COVID-related work.

