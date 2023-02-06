IQVIA (IQV) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 10, before market open.

Let’s check out how things have shaped up so far for the announcement.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IQVIA Holdings’ fourth-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $3.70 billion, indicating growth of 1.9% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. The upside can be attributed to strength across segments, namely Research & Development Solutions (R&DS) and Technology & Analytics Solutions (TAS). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues lies within the guided range of $3.654-$3.754 billion.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the R&DS and TAS segments are pegged at $1.994 billion and $1.52 billion, suggesting growth of 2.6% and 1.8%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.75 per share, indicating 7.8% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate lies within the guided range of $2.72-$2.82 per share. The operating performance is likely to have aided the bottom line.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for IQVIA Holdings this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which isn’t the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

IQVIA Holdings has an Earnings ESP of -0.34% and a Zacks Rank #4(Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Accenture plc ACN has an Earnings ESP of +3.30% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Accenture has an expected earnings growth rate of 7% for fiscal 2023. ACN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.2%, on average.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR has an Earnings ESP of +7.40% and is Zacks #3 Ranked.

CAR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 67.2%, on average.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



